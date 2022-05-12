 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking: Bryce Harper has torn UCL; can't throw for four weeks

Report: Bryce Harper has torn UCL

Bad, but not the end of the world

By Ethan Witte
Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Well this isn’t exactly the greatest news in the world!

Alex goes on to report that Harper will have a PRP injection on Sunday, which might put him out for that game and the following Tuesday.

This clearly isn’t the news the team was hoping to hear, but it also isn’t the end of the world. The first reason is the clearest one: he’s not hurting while batting, so he can still continue to help the team by being the designated hitter. He’s performed well there, though he’s also preventing Joe Girardi from giving other players a day off their feet while keeping their bat in the lineup. I’m sure, though, that the team would be fine with this arrangement so long as Harper is still keeping his bat in the lineup.

The other reason this isn’t horrible news is the wording used. It’s a “small tear”, which isn’t a full tear. That means that the PRP injection could help with the injury. Several players have had the same injury and avoided surgery, something Harper is also hoping to do. The best example would be Masahiro Tanaka from the Yankees, who never needed Tommy John surgery after tearing his UCL. It can be avoided, but there is no doubt they’ll need some luck involved.

Keep an eye of Alex’s reporting as there may be more details to come.

