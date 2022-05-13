Phight Club: Week 5

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 4-2

Season Record: 15-17

Game 27 (W) - Phillies 3, Mets 2

Box: Gibson (W): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K. Schwarber: 2 for 4, SB. Bohm: 2 for 4. Harper: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Segura: 2 for 3, CS. Stott: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Dominguez (H, 6), Alvarado (H, 3), Knebel (S, 5).

Storylines: After two days of rain, the Phillies returned to the field and beat Max Scherzer, giving him his first loss since May 30, 2021. It was his first loss against the Phillies since September 2, 2020. Bryson Stott played his first game since his demotion and knocked in the game-winning run with a timely RBI single. Kyle Gibson continued his strong start to the season.

Injury Watch: Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin both placed on the COVID-related IL. Didi Gregorius placed on the IL the day prior with a left knee sprain.

Photo of the Game:

Game 28 (L) - Phillies 1, Mets 6

Box: Sanchez (L): 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, BB, 2 K, HBP. Segura: 2 for 3, HR, RBI. Hits: Schwarber, Bohm, Castellanos, Hoskins. Errors: Hoskins (fielding). RPs: Nelson, Bellatti, Brogdon, Hand, Norwood.

Storylines: The Phillies were forced to go with a bullpen game for game two of the doubleheader, and the bats went silent. Pete Alonso clubbed two homers off the Phillies bullpen. Jean Segura hit his 100th career home run.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets win 2-1

Game 29 (W) - Phillies 9, Mariners 0

Box: Suarez (W): 6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 7 K, HBP. Schwarber: 0 for 5. Bohm: 2 for 5, 2 K. Harper: 3 for 4, SB. Castellanos: 3 for 4, 2 RBI. Realmuto: 2 for 5, 2 RBI. Segura: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Hoskins: 3 for 5, 2 RBI, HR. Herrera: 2 for 5. Stott: 0 for 4, 2 K. RPs: Morales, Norwood.

Storylines: The Phillies blanked the Mariners for their first win of a difficult road trip. Segura and Hoskins each had multiple hits, including home runs. Schwarber was once again hitless, as was Stott.

Photo of the Game:

Game 30 (L) - Phillies 4, Mariners 5

Box: Nola (L): 5.1 IP, 9 H, 5 R (4 ER), BB, 6 K. Schwarber: 0 for 4, 3 K. Bohm: 0 for 4. Harper: 2 for 4, SB. Castellanos: 1 for 3, HR, RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 4. Segura: 1 for 3, HR, RBI. Hoskins: 1 for 4, HR, RBI. Errors: Nola (throw), Segura (throw), Bohm (fielding), Hoskins (fielding). RPs: Hand, Familia, Bellatti.

Storylines: Joe Girardi was ejected for the first time all season after umpires refused to review a call at first base. The crew chief claimed Girardi waited more than 10 seconds to request the review. The Phillies committed four errors, and the Mariners won thanks to many well-timed, softly-hit singles.

Photo of the Game:

Game 31 (W) - Phillies 4, Mariners 2

Box: Falter: 4.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 4 K. Schwarber: 0 for 4, 3 K. Bohm: 2 for 4, CS. Harper: 1 for 3, SB. Castellanos: 0 for 4. Segura: 1 for 2, SB. Hoskins: 2 for 4, HR, 4 RBI. Stott: 0 for 4, 3 K. RPs: Dominguez (W), Alvarado (H, 4), Familia (H, 4), Knebel (S, 6).

Storylines: Rhys Hoskins hit his third homer of the three game series, this time a grand slam that provided the Phillies all the offense they needed to win the rubber match of the series. Schwarber was a brutal 0 for 13 in the series.

Photo of the Game

Series: Phillies win 2-1

Game 32 (W) - Phillies 9, Dodgers 7

Box: Wheeler: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, BB, 7 K, HR. Bohm: 1 for 4, Triple. Harper: 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI. Castellanos: 0 for 5, 2 K. Segura: 2 for 4, SB. Realmuto: 2 for 4, Triple. Schwarber: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. Camargo: 1 for 3, HR, 3 RBI. Quinn: 1 for 3, SB. RPs: Hand, Dominguez, Alvarado (4 ER), Bellatti (W), Knebel (S, 7).

Storylines: The Phillies blew a 7-1 lead for the second time in the month of May, but this time they still managed a win. After the news about his torn UCL, Harper hit a home run in his first at bat of the game. If you’re looking to watch short clips of important moments in this game, watch Harper’s homer, Camargo’s homer, Segura scoring on a pop up to the second baseman, and Herrera scoring on a wild pitch to re-take the lead in the ninth.

Injury Watch: Wheeler rejoined the team in LA, Eflin still on the COVID IL. Bryce Harper has a small tear in his UCL. He will continue to DH for at least another month.

Photo of the Game:

Moment of the Week:

Poll What was the most memorable moment of the week? Phillies beat Scherzer

Segura’s 100th homer

Schwarber goes 0 for 13 in Seattle

Hoskins hits grand slam

Girardi’s ejection

Question of the Week:

The Phillies have just begun a tough 26-game stretch against the Dodgers, Padres, Dodgers (again), Braves, Mets, Giants, Angels, and Brewers. The Question: What record do they need over this stretch to convince you they’re still serious contenders?

