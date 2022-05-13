Rise and Phight: 5/13/2022

So the news about Harper isn’t that big of a deal.

While Nick Castellanos isn’t the greatest outfielder in the world, imagine if they hadn’t of signed him. We’d be staring down the barrel of a Matt Vierling/Roman Quinn/Odubel Herrera triumverate of pain right now manning center and right fields. We’d be hoping that Mickey Moniak would have carried over his strong spring into major league quality of the same ilk. We’d be looking at a severely shortened lineup with all of these options on the table. So even though Castellanos isn’t going to win a Gold Glove anytime soon, he’s better than the alternative.

On to the links.

MLB news: