Rise and Phight: 5/13/2022

So the news about Harper isn’t that big of a deal.
While Nick Castellanos isn’t the greatest outfielder in the world, imagine if they hadn’t of signed him. We’d be staring down the barrel of a Matt Vierling/Roman Quinn/Odubel Herrera triumverate of pain right now manning center and right fields. We’d be hoping that Mickey Moniak would have carried over his strong spring into major league quality of the same ilk. We’d be looking at a severely shortened lineup with all of these options on the table. So even though Castellanos isn’t going to win a Gold Glove anytime soon, he’s better than the alternative.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As we saw yesterday, it was reported that Bryce Harper will not be able to throw for 4 weeks after a “small” tear was discovered in his right UCL.
- Alec Bohm, as we all know, had a rough season last year. This year, with rebuilt swing, Bohm has been great.
MLB news:
- For some odd reason, the Padres are nearing a deal to sign Robinson Cano. No, I don’t know why either.
- It’s getting close, so that means it’s time to start looking at mock drafts for the upcoming MLB draft. Here’s the first one.
- Power rankings are here and people who claim that there is a New York/Los Angeles bias aren’t going to be happy.
- The Guardians’ coaching staff is being decimated by Covid right now.
