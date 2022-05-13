Phillies MLR 5/12/22: Darick Hall, Jhailyn Ortiz and Hao Yu Lee homer in wins for their club

Lehigh Valley 6, Buffalo 2

Corey Oswalt - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, K, 2 GB, 1 FB

Matt Vierling - 1 for 3, 2 R, BB, SB

Darick Hall - 2 for 4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI

Nick Maton - 1 for 4, 2 RBI, K (throwing error)

Dalton Guthrie - 0 for 4, R, 2 SB

Darick Hall homers for the first time in 8 games, so our national nightmare is over. Matt Vierling is back in AAA and had a solid outing. Lets hope he can right the ship.

Reading 11, Bowie 6

Erik Miller - 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, K, 1 GB, 3 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 3 for 5, 3 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI, BB, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 5, R, 2B, RBI, K

Freylin Minyety - 0 for 3, R, BB

Other than a wild first inning (which check the boxscore if you want to make sense of this one), Erik Miller was effective. Jhailyn Ortiz with a heck of a night, mashing his 6th HR of the season and improving his season line to .245/.328/.481 after quite a slump.

Bowling Green 6, Jersey Shore 5

Cristian Hernandez - 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 3 HR, WP, HBP, 8 GB, 2 FB

Johan Rojas - 2 for 4, 2 R, K, 2 SB

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4, R, K, SB

Casey Martin - 1 for 3, RBI, CS

McCarthy Tatum - 2 for 4, HR, 3 RBI (fielding error)

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, R, 2B, 2 K, HBP

Andrick Nava - 1 for 4, 3B, RBI

DJ Stewart - 0 for 4, 2 K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 3, 2 K

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 3, K

Other than Cristian Hernandez’s outing, this was a relatively good game for all involved. McCarthy Tatum picked up his 2nd HR of the season. Johan Rojas had a multi-hit game and stole his 17th and 18th bases.

Clearwater 4, Daytona 2

Jean Cabrera - 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 GB, 1 FB

Eiberson Castellano - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 1 GB, 2 FB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 4, R, K

Yhoswar Garcia - 0 for 4, K

Hao Yu Lee - 2 for 4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 4, RBI, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 4, SB, CS

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 2, BB, K

Alexeis Azuaje - 1 for 3, RBI, K

20 year old Jean Cabrera makes his 2022 debut and was quite good! Castellano followed him with a good performance himself and hasn’t given up a run in his 6.1 innings so far. Hao Yu Lee has been excellent in this early season and added his 2nd HR. He is slashing .296/.389/.429 with 13 walks to 22 strikeouts in 98 at-bats.