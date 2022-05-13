Gamethread 5/13: Phillies at Dodgers

We all thought the bullpen meltdowns were so 2020.

Or 2021.

Yet here we are, living in fear whenever Joe Girardi ascends the top step, motioning for the bullpen door to open and spew forth the next pitcher to bring us to our knees. Is it so much to ask that one reliever come into a game, throw a clean 1-2-3 inning and send it to the next guy?

Tonight, the Phillies try to do just that, catching the Dodgers off guard and surprising them with another victory. Here are the lineups.

For the Phillies:

For the Dodgers:

Let’s talk about it, so long as you’re up late enough to partake in the conversation.