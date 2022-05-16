 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 5/16/2022

Man do I hate the red uniforms

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Aaron Nola had another tough luck outing yesterday, not getting a decision, but also not getting the win. In a season where he was largely thought of as the fulcrum of how things would go, he has largely been outstanding for the team.

While wins aren’t that big a deal in the enlightened analysis era, they’re still a big deal to players. We don’t know if Nola is getting frustrated by it all, but it can’t be fun.

On to the links.

