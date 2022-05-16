Rise and Phight: 5/16/2022

Aaron Nola had another tough luck outing yesterday, not getting a decision, but also not getting the win. In a season where he was largely thought of as the fulcrum of how things would go, he has largely been outstanding for the team.
The Phillies are 0-6 in these starts. https://t.co/ciX5vulAKp— Bob Wankel (@BobWankelCB) May 15, 2022
While wins aren’t that big a deal in the enlightened analysis era, they’re still a big deal to players. We don’t know if Nola is getting frustrated by it all, but it can’t be fun.
- Over the weekend, sadly, another former Phillie passed away when it was announced that David West succumbed to brain cancer. At this point, it can’t be a coincidence.
- The injuries suffered by Mickey Moniak and Didi Gregorius are improving and they are working their way back into the lineup.
- PitchCom, the device used by pitchers and catcher to deter sign stealing, is winning over the skeptics.
- Another day, another article about the baseball. Way to go, MLB!
- Trevor Bauer’s grievance hearing is beginning on May 23, if you care at all about that thing.
- The Reds, in case you missed it, didn’t allow a hit, yet still lost to the Pirates, 1-0. The eighth inning was particularly painful for Cincinnati.
- Jarred Kelenic was sent back down to the minors. He was always the key to the deal with the Mets.
