Rise and Phight: 5/17/2022

The MVP is player of the week again!

By Ethan Witte
Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Week for his efforts last week on the road.

Hard to believe this was the first time he was named Player of the Week as a member of the Phillies, but we’ll take it just the same.

