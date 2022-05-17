Rise and Phight: 5/17/2022

Bryce Harper was named the National League Player of the Week for his efforts last week on the road.
Your N.L. Player of the Week: Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/meqYY7yzxz— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 16, 2022
Hard to believe this was the first time he was named Player of the Week as a member of the Phillies, but we’ll take it just the same.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies auction is here and boy do they have some good ones. And bad ones. Here is the ranking of what they have to offer.
- Facing the Dodgers, the Phillies were certainly fortunate that Los Angeles had an error go between Gavin Lux’s legs. Those were the only things going between legs yesterday.
MLB news:
- Albert Pujols added to his storied career Sunday night by hopping on the mound the Cardinals’ blowout win against San Francisco.
- Did you know the Reds won’t get credited with a no-hitter? MLB needs to change that (note: no they don’t).
- MLB still holds a lot of appeal to regional sports networks thanks to their being some of the only live events left on television.
