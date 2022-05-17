 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread 5/17: Padres at Phillies

San Diego comes to town to try and break up this offense

By Ethan Witte
MLB: JUL 03 Padres at Phillies Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fresh off of a successful road trip out west, the Phillies return home to take on teams from the National League West. They’ll begin with the Padres tonight, who currently have the favorite for league MVP in Manny Machado. They also boast some solid pitching, one example of which gets the ball tonight for San Diego.

The Phillies will counter with an offense that is red hot. Last time they were home, they looked like a team that would rather be anywhere else but home, so we’ll see which version shows up tonight.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Padres:

Let’s talk about it together.

