Phillies MLR 5/17/22: Scott Kingery returns to the lineup

Lehigh Valley 11, Rochester 5

Bailey Falter - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB

Matt Vierling - 2 for 5, 2 R, BB, K, SB

Darick Hall - 0 for 4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Scott Kingery - 1 for 4, R, RBI, 2 K

Nick Maton - 2 for 4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K

I may not be a major league manager or GM, but I think Bailey Falter is better than say...James Norwood? But I’m just a dumb blogger in my parents basement. Scott Kingery makes his long-awaited return after numerous injuries and setbacks. The prospect shine is no longer there, but there is still a shimmer of hope of a super-utility player.

Somerset 10, Reading 3

Adam Leverett - 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, BB, 4 K, HR, WP, HBP, 2 GB, 2 FB

Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 2

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 3, R, BB

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 4

Adam Leverett picks up his 5th loss in this short season while sporting a 6.68 ERA in 31 innings. He does have 36 strikeouts to 10 walks, perhaps there is some bullpen conversion in the future. Simon Muzziotti left the game early yesterday which isn’t a great sign. Jhailyn Ortiz just keeps hitting and Logan O’Hoppe mashed his 4th and 5th homers of the season.

Wilmington 12, Jersey Shore 7

Matt Russell - 1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, BB, K, HR, HBP, 4 GB, 1 FB

Johan Rojas - 0 for 4, R, BB, K

Jared Carr - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, K

Casey Martin - 1 for 5, R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K (fielding error)

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Andrick Nava - 0 for 3, BB (two passed balls)

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 2, 2 BB, CS

DJ Stewart - 1 for 4, R, 2 K (fielding error)

Nicolas Torres - 1 for 2, R, 2 BB

Poor fielding and even poorer pitching doomed the BlueClaws early in this one despite the offense putting up a 7-spot in the 3rd inning to make it a 8-7 contest. Baron Radcliff mashed his 3rd homer of the season. Radcliff is very much a three true outcomes player so lets hope the power becomes a little more frequent.

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4 (GM1 of DH, completion of 5/1 suspended game)

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 4 (GM2 of DH)

Oswald Medina - 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, HBP, 6 GB, 4 FB

Alexeis Azuaje - 1 for 4, R, 2B, K (missed catch error)

Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 4, R, RBI, K

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 4, CS (fielding error)

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, R

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K (throwing error)

Micah Yonamine - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, BB, 2 K, SB

Erick Brito - 0 for 4, K (fielding error)

Hao Yu Lee’s HR streak ends at 4 games and the world weeps. Jadiel Sanchez gives him a hand with his 4th HR of the season, who has been notoriously cold after a hot start to the season. This was another game where poor fielding and pitching relief were the direct cause of this loss. Though, going 1 for 7 with RISP in the game didn’t help either.