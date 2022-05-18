Phillies MLR 5/17/22: Scott Kingery returns to the lineup

Lehigh Valley 11, Rochester 5
Bailey Falter - 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K, HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB
Matt Vierling - 2 for 5, 2 R, BB, K, SB
Darick Hall - 0 for 4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
Scott Kingery - 1 for 4, R, RBI, 2 K
Nick Maton - 2 for 4, R, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 2 K
I may not be a major league manager or GM, but I think Bailey Falter is better than say...James Norwood? But I’m just a dumb blogger in my parents basement. Scott Kingery makes his long-awaited return after numerous injuries and setbacks. The prospect shine is no longer there, but there is still a shimmer of hope of a super-utility player.
Somerset 10, Reading 3
Adam Leverett - 3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, BB, 4 K, HR, WP, HBP, 2 GB, 2 FB
Simon Muzziotti - 0 for 2
Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 3, R, BB
Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI
Freylin Minyety - 1 for 4
Adam Leverett picks up his 5th loss in this short season while sporting a 6.68 ERA in 31 innings. He does have 36 strikeouts to 10 walks, perhaps there is some bullpen conversion in the future. Simon Muzziotti left the game early yesterday which isn’t a great sign. Jhailyn Ortiz just keeps hitting and Logan O’Hoppe mashed his 4th and 5th homers of the season.
Wilmington 12, Jersey Shore 7
Matt Russell - 1.2 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, BB, K, HR, HBP, 4 GB, 1 FB
Johan Rojas - 0 for 4, R, BB, K
Jared Carr - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, K
Casey Martin - 1 for 5, R, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K (fielding error)
Baron Radcliff - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K
Andrick Nava - 0 for 3, BB (two passed balls)
Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 2, 2 BB, CS
DJ Stewart - 1 for 4, R, 2 K (fielding error)
Nicolas Torres - 1 for 2, R, 2 BB
Poor fielding and even poorer pitching doomed the BlueClaws early in this one despite the offense putting up a 7-spot in the 3rd inning to make it a 8-7 contest. Baron Radcliff mashed his 3rd homer of the season. Radcliff is very much a three true outcomes player so lets hope the power becomes a little more frequent.
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4 (GM1 of DH, completion of 5/1 suspended game)
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 4 (GM2 of DH)
Oswald Medina - 5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, HBP, 6 GB, 4 FB
Alexeis Azuaje - 1 for 4, R, 2B, K (missed catch error)
Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 4, R, RBI, K
Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 4, CS (fielding error)
Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, K
Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, R
Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 3, 2B, RBI, BB, 2 K (throwing error)
Micah Yonamine - 0 for 4, 2 K
Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, BB, 2 K, SB
Erick Brito - 0 for 4, K (fielding error)
Hao Yu Lee’s HR streak ends at 4 games and the world weeps. Jadiel Sanchez gives him a hand with his 4th HR of the season, who has been notoriously cold after a hot start to the season. This was another game where poor fielding and pitching relief were the direct cause of this loss. Though, going 1 for 7 with RISP in the game didn’t help either.
