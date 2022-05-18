Rise and Phight: 5/18/2022

What an absolutely pitiful and anemic performance last night. Coming back from the a highly successful West Coast swing and that is the best kind of display they can muster?
Awful.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The injury to Bryce Harper has made a problem the Phillies created themselves even worse.
- Last night, the team unveiled a new design cut into the outfield grass. Here are some suggestions for future designs.
- Speaking of Harper, while he will be in the lineup soon, he won’t be in the outfield any time soon.
MLB news:
- The summer trade market has yet to fully realize itself, but there are some questions that are already popping up.
- Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games for violating MLB’s Joint Drug policy.
- Jake Odorizzi suffered what looked like a bad injury the other night and while the team is calling it “lower leg discomfort”, he’ll still go on the IL for now.
