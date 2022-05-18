Gamethread 5/18: Padres at Phillies

Alright, let’s put last night behind us. We all came off our West Coast high to see a team that still can struggle to score runs despite being loaded with run creators. Was it the missing Harper effect? Was it the pitching of San Diego? Whatever it was, it has to end tonight and the Phillies need to have a solid offensive showing.

They haven’t played well at home this year, “boasting” a collective OPS over 100 points lower in front of friendly fans than on the road against more hostile crowds. That has to change quickly if this team wants to have any designs on making the playoffs.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Padres:

The Fresh Prince of Bump Day. pic.twitter.com/szh3Ak0OeB — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 18, 2022

