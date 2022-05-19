Rise and Phight: 5/19/2022

Tough to believe after all these year, but I find myself pining for Mickey Moniak to hurry up and get here.

Odubel Herrera has his normal bouts of brain-dead play, but it’s hard to miss that he’s added some offense to the lineup. His play in center field has been poor, but with Bryce Harper not able to see the field until June, Herrera is going to stick around for a while. Roman Quinn has been almost completely useless for the team, even in the outfield where his routes to the baseball have left much to be desired. At the plate, the word “anemic” even feels generous.

That means we’re left with hoping Moniak comes back and is able to supplant one or both of them. What a strange world we live in.

On to the links.

MLB news: