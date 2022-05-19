Rise and Phight: 5/19/2022

Tough to believe after all these year, but I find myself pining for Mickey Moniak to hurry up and get here.
Odubel Herrera has his normal bouts of brain-dead play, but it’s hard to miss that he’s added some offense to the lineup. His play in center field has been poor, but with Bryce Harper not able to see the field until June, Herrera is going to stick around for a while. Roman Quinn has been almost completely useless for the team, even in the outfield where his routes to the baseball have left much to be desired. At the plate, the word “anemic” even feels generous.
That means we’re left with hoping Moniak comes back and is able to supplant one or both of them. What a strange world we live in.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Jean Segura has been hot lately for the Phillies’ offense and it’s not by accident either. He’s changed things for the better ($).
- Even after a hot weekend in Los Angeles, questions still exist not just about the team’s offense, but about the ball itself.
- Mickey Moniak looks like he’ll begin his rehab assignment soon.
MLB news:
- Chris Paddack had to undergo another Tommy John surgery, his second of his career, ending his 2022 season.
- Identifying breakout candidates from each team, this piece says there have been at least 30 players who have done just that ($).
- A study on the hiring practices in MLB shows that gender gaps are narrowing, but Black players and hires are still very low.
- Leave it to MLB to toot their own horn, but according to them, MLB.TV has seen a record rise in their viewership.
Loading comments...