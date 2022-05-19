Phillies MLR 5/18/22: Darick Hall’s homer lifts Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 1

Cristopher Sanchez - 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K, 9 GB, 0 FB

Francisco Morales - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP

Mark Appel - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, BB, K

Matt Vierling - 1 for 5, 2B, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K

Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, K

Nick Maton - 2 for 4, 2B, K (throwing error)

Darick Hall’s 13th HR of the season, a 3-run shot, was all the offense the IronPigs would need in this game. Francisco Morales makes his AAA debut after destroying AA in small sample size (16 innings) and modest MLB debut in which he gave up no runs in 3 innings. Reliever Morales could have a bigger impact than Starter Morales. It will be interesting to see if they keep him in this long-reliever role or move him to higher leverage situations. He certainly has the stuff to be a closer/setup reliever.

Somerset 7, Reading 6

Jack Perkins - 3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 K, HR, 3 GB, 3 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 4, 2 R, HR

Reading held a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the 3rd, but slowly relinquished it. This all despite Somerset going 2 for 15 with RISP. Good news is Logan O’Hoppe homered for the second game in a row. The promising catcher is sporting a .272/.380/.515 line with 6 HR and 14 walks to 22 strikeouts. Once Bryson Stott graduates, O’Hoppe might be the Phillies best hitting prospect.

Wilmington 6, Jersey Shore 2

Griff McGarry - 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, HR, 1 GB, 2 FB

Ethan Lindow - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, HBP

Johan Rojas - 0 for 4, K

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, BB, K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 4, K

Casey Martin - 0 for 4

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 2, R, 2B, 2 BB, K

These kind of starts were going to be inevitable for Griff McGarry as he develops. Control is always going to be the wildcard with McGarry and up until now he was doing fairly well with it. This was his first real blow-up so it will be important to see how he rebounds. Ethan Lindow, an interesting but much less important prospect, has made a seemless transition from the rotation to the bullpen. The 23 year old lefty has 31 strikeouts to 7 walks and is sporting a 1.33 ERA in 20.1 innings this season.

Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 5 (GM1 of DH)

Fort Myers 2, Clearwater 0 (GM2 of DH, makeup of 4/30 ppd)

Eiberson Castellano - 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 5 K, WP, HBP, 1 GB, 0 FB

Gabriel Cotto - 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 8 K, HR, 2 GB, 2 FB (pick off error)

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 4, 2 K

Yhoswar Garcia - 2 for 7, 2 R, 2 2B, RBI, K, SB

Hao Yu Lee - 2 for 5, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 7, R, 2 K

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 4, 2 R, RBI, K

Leandro Pineda - 0 for 7, 2 K

Micah Yonamine - 2 for 2, R, 2 RBI, BB

Erick Brito - 2 for 5, R, 2 RBI

Alexeis Azuaje - 0 for 3

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 3, 3 K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 1, BB

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 2, 2B