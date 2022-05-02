Rise and Phight: 5/2/2022

The schedule for the Phillies gets quite a bit tougher now that the calendar has flipped to May. They’ll open with two against the Rangers after today’s off day, but then they have the Mets (again), then away in Seattle and Los Angeles. After that, the Padres and Dodgers come to town, followed by four against the Braves, three against the Mets, then finishing off the month against the Giants. It’s a tough stretch for the team that they’ll have to navigate well if they want to make any headway in the division.
I think they’ll be okay.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper may be a designated hitter for now, but that hasn’t affected his Hall of Fame pace he’s been on in his career.
- James Norwood got his first win of his career over the weekend, but he forgot one thing: the ball.
- Looks like Mickey Moniak is getting started hitting again while Connor Brogdon is trying to find it still.
- Since he’s come back from the IL, Odubel Herrera has been hitting. Does that make him the full-time center fielder?
MLB news:
- The Reds just closed out one of the worst Aprils in recent memory, going 3-18 over the 21 games they played.
- Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two seasons. He’ll appeal.
- Now that April has finished, you’ll see a lot more articles like this about the baseball.
- Here is the April All-Star team, including one guy who’s career demise was prematurely discussed.
