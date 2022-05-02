Phillies MLR: 4/29-5/1 - Darick Hall continues to mash AAA pitching

4/29: Lehigh Valley 11, Scranton 3 (Game 1)

4/29: Lehigh Valley 7, Scranton 3 (Game 2)

4/30: Lehigh Valley 2, Scranton 0

5/1: Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton 3

Bryson Stott: 5 for 15, 5 R, 3B, HR, 3 RBI

Darick Hall: 8 for 16, 6 R, 2 RB, 4 HR, 7 RBI

Dustin Peterson: 5 for 10, 3 R, 2B, HR, 4 RBI

A four game sweep by another member of the Phillies organization, this time their top farm team. Your hitting stars are up, which includes Darick Hall, who continues to simply rip into minor league pitching. It’s too bad there really isn’t anywhere for him to go. Michael Mariot pitched well in game one, five innings where he gave up three runs on seven hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Bailey Falter led the team shutout on Saturday, only going 2 1⁄ 3 innings, but striking out five in that outing. Not to be lost in all the fun was more solid hitting from Donny Sands. He joined the hitting fun on Friday when he went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI out of the two hole spot in the lineup. A good weekend in Lehigh.

4/29: New Hampshire 2, Reading 1

4/30: Reading 8, New Hampshire 0

5/1: Reading 10, New Hampshire 9

Logan O’Hoppe: 4 for 7, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB

Vito Friscia: 5 for 12, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB, K

Jhailyn Ortiz: 3 for 14, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 8 K

Josh Ockimey: 5 for 8, 5 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB

The offense that you see here were the real stars of the weekend for Reading. O’Hoppe and Ockimey had good weekends, combining for nine hits, two home runs and 7 RBI. Reading took advantage of some wild pitching from New Hampshire in game two, drawing nine walks in their victory that night. Sunday saw their bullpen almost blow the game for them, surrendering four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but they eventually held on. Not sure if Vito Friscia is a prospect of consequence, but every time I do these recaps, he’s doing well.

4/29: Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 1

4/30: Aberdeen 6, Jersey Shore 4

5/1: Aberdeen 2, Jersey Shore 1 (suspended)

Johan Rojas: 1 for 7, R, RBI, 2 K, SB

Casey Martin: 0 for 8, 3 K

Baron Radcliff: 1 for 6, BB, 2 K

Ethan Wilson: 1 for 3, R, HR, RBI

It was a tough weekend for the Blue Claws. Their Sunday game was suspended due to rain, so they only completed two whole games. In those two games, Aberdeen shut down the bats pretty well. Ethan Wilson homered Saturday night, his first of the season. In that game. Mick Abel started and only lasted three innings, giving up four hits, two runs (one earned), walking one and striking out five. He threw 71 pitches in the outing, so it’s likely they had him on a strict pitch count.

4/29: Clearwater vs. Fort Myers (rained out)

4/30: Clearwater vs. Fort Myers (both games rained out)

5/1: Clearwater 4, Fort Myers 4, 10 innings (suspended - rain)

Hao Yu-Lee: 2 for 5, R, 2 RBI, 2B

Yhoswar Garcia: 0 for 3, R, SB

Marcus Lee Sang: 3 for 4, R, 2 RBI, 2B, HR, SB

Clearwater felt the effects of the weather in Florida this time of year, having three games rained out on Friday and Saturday. Their game Sunday was suspended due to, you guessed it, more rain, but they also got 10 innings in before that happened. Andrew Painter threw four innings, where he gave up two hits, two walks and struck out six. It was another solid performance for the young man.