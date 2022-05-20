Phight Club: Week 6

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-3

Season Record: 18-20

Game 33 (W) - Phillies 12, Dodgers 10 (F/10)

Box: Gibson: 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, BB, K. Schwarber: 1 for 5, 2 RBI, HR. Bohm: 2 for 5, RBI. Harper: 3 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Castellanos: 2 for 6, 3 RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 5. Hoskins: 1 for 6, 4 K. Camargo: 2 for 5. Stott: 2 for 3, 3 RBI. RPs: Norwood, Bellatti, Hand, Nelson, Familia (W, BS 2), Morales (S, 1).

Storylines: The Phillies won the slug-fest against the Dodgers, though it took ten innings to get the win. Schwarber and Harper both hit their 8th homers of the season, and Castellanos and Stott each added three RBI of their own. Gibson did not have a good outing, giving up six earned runs in just 3.2 innings.

Photo of the Game:

Game 34 (W) - Phillies 8, Dodgers 3

Box: Suarez (W): 7 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, BB, 6 K. Hoskins: 3 for 4, RBI, HR. Harper: 3 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Segura: 1 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. RPs: Dominguez, Brogdon.

Storylines: Two words — Bryce. Harper. There’s a reason this guy was last year’s NL MVP and despite still not playing in the field, he’s on a campaign to win it again. His biggest competition for team MVP is Jean Segura, though, who continues to consistently hit. He extended his streak to 11 games with a three-run homer in the first.

Photo of the Game:

Game 35 (L) - Phillies 4, Dodgers 5

Box: Nola: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K. Hoskins: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Bohm: 2 for 5. Schwarber: 0 for 2, 2 BB. Segura: 2 for 5, SB. Stubbs: 2 for 3, RBI, SB. RPs: Familia, Knebel (L, BS 2).

Storylines: One of these days, Aaron Nola is going to sue his teammates for damages and he might have a case. Nola was great, but the bullpen blew it — and the series sweep — with a Gavin Lux walk off in the ninth. The west coast road trip was still overwhelmingly successful for the Phillies, who went 5-2 against two of MLB’s best teams.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies win 3-1

Game 36 (L) - Phillies 0, Padres 3

Box: Eflin (L): 6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 5 K. Hits: Bohm, Castellanos (2), Segura, Camargo. Segura: SB. Schwarber: 4 K. RPs: Norwood, Hand, Nelson.

Storylines: Warm weather, cold bats. The Padres are one of the better teams in the NL, but it’s fair to say that after the showing in both Seattle and Los Angeles it was a disappointment to come home and only manage five hits. One positive from the game is that Zach Eflin was fantastic in his return from Covid. He didn’t deserve this loss. Segura extended his hit streak to 13 games.

Injury Watch: Eflin activated from the Covid IL.

Photo of the Game:

Game 37 (W) - Phillies 3, Padres 0

Box: Wheeler (W): 7 IP, 4 H, 9 K. Hoskins: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Castellanos: 0 for 3, 3 K. Segura: 0 for 4. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Herrera: 1 for 3, RBI. Errors: Bohm (throwing). RPs: Alvarado (H), Knebel (S, 8).

Storylines: Zack Wheeler was dazzling in his seven innings and Alvarado and Knebel, who both had miserable outings in Los Angeles earlier in the week, bounced back for the combined shutout. Rhys Hoskins provided all the offense needed with his seventh homer of the season. Jean Segura broke his hit streak at 13 games.

Injury Watch: Bryce Harper received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in LA on Sunday for his elbow. The doctor that did the procedure recommended six weeks without throwing, two more than previously expected.

Photo of the Game

Game 38 (L) - Phillies 0, Padres 2

Box: Gibson (L): 5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 7 K. Hits: Hoskins (2), Bohm, Schwarber, Herrera, Camargo, Stubbs, Stott. RPs: Dominguez, Hand, Bellatti, Brogdon.

Storylines: Another decent outing by Phillies pitching was squandered by a complete lack of offense. Despite collecting eight hits, the Phillies never really threatened to score. Yu Darvish had a dominant performance, going seven innings and giving up just six hits. The heart of the order (Schwarber, Castellanos, Realmuto) combined for just one hit in 12 at bats.

Injury Watch: Bryce Harper missed his fourth straight game after receiving the PRP injection on Sunday. Mickey Moniak began extended spring training games. He suffered a broken hand just before opening day. There’s still no timetable for his return.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Padres win 2-1

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

With nearly one quarter of the season down, it’s time to do a preliminary assessment on the introduction of the designated hitter in the National League. Where did you stand on the DH in the NL before the season? Have the first six weeks of play changed your opinion? Has Bryce Harper’s elbow injury impacted your stance?

