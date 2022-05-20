Rise and Phight: 5/20/2022

There was another shutout yesterday for the Phillies, another frustrating instance of the offense not doing a whole lot. In the series, there was a total of eight runs scored between the two teams. To classify it as disappointing would be an understatement.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- After yet another Phillies death from brain cancer, one doctor is calling for a formal investigation into the matter.
- A good conversation from The Athletic with Andrew Painter ($), whose career has gotten off to just about the best start one could do.
- If you were interested in outside analysis of the team’s offseason, MLBTR took at stab at comprehensively looking at what they did.
MLB news:
- Well, the Mets are starting to get snakebitten in the rotation. First, it was Jacob deGrom, then Tylor Megill, now it’s Max Scherzer who’s going to miss time.
- It’s mock draft season and there is starting to build a consensus as to who the top pick will be (spoiler: you will feel very old when you see it).
- The Cardinals raised a few eyebrows when they promoted not one, but two of their best prospects to help the team.
