Gamethread 5/20: Dodgers at Phillies

Last week, the Phillies marched into Chavez Ravine and quite obviously caught the Dodgers napping. Los Angeles probably thought that they could ride a much better rotation to victory over a Phillies team that has underperformed this year. Once the dust settled, the Dodgers had lost three of four and were out of first place in their division.
Now, they’re on their way to Philadelphia looking to exact a little revenge on the team, especially after they were so down after their series against the Padres. Scoring three runs in three days does that to a team.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Friday Night Lights. #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/DJkUoLyjF2
Beware, Dodgers. You’ve got Ranger Danger now.
For the Dodgers:
Today’s #Dodgers lineup at Phillies: pic.twitter.com/yhmdgAv4PB— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 20, 2022
Let’s come together and talk about it.
Loading comments...