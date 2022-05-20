Gamethread 5/20: Dodgers at Phillies

Last week, the Phillies marched into Chavez Ravine and quite obviously caught the Dodgers napping. Los Angeles probably thought that they could ride a much better rotation to victory over a Phillies team that has underperformed this year. Once the dust settled, the Dodgers had lost three of four and were out of first place in their division.

Now, they’re on their way to Philadelphia looking to exact a little revenge on the team, especially after they were so down after their series against the Padres. Scoring three runs in three days does that to a team.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Beware, Dodgers. You’ve got Ranger Danger now.

For the Dodgers:

Let’s come together and talk about it.