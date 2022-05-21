Gamethread 5/21: Dodgers at Phillies

Celebrate, for our MVP makes his triumphant return!
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
It’s a beautiful day for baseball!☀️ #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 21, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/Y9bmx9tAzq
For the Dodgers:
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Phillies: pic.twitter.com/uYpSRwIDtB— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2022
Let’s talk about it (from the comfort of our air conditioning).
Loading comments...