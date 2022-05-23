Rise and Phight: 5/23/2022

Well that was a thriller.
Sure, games like that still expose a lot of the team’s warts that are growing (what the heck has happened to the offense?), but those things are kind of pushed aside for a day when the game ends like that.
There are two very big series coming up now, two that the Phillies really should consider winning. Taking both series would make us start to think again about the playoffs since right now, that’s not looking too good.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Joe Girardi may not be ready to commit to Mickey Moniak, but center field needs a serious upgrade right now.
- Just when you thought the Phillies were done with Dollar Dog Nights, the wheels of politics were set in motion for something good for once.
MLB news:
- Josh Donaldson is going to be looked at by MLB for his comment during Saturday’s game to Tim Anderson that White Sox manager Tony La Russa deemed “racist”.
- Adley Rutschman made his debut over the weekend and he already looks like he belongs.
- The payroll disparity that exists in MLB continues to get larger. One way to solve it would be by owners actually spending money!
- This was an article I was not prepared for. MLB players apparently douse themselves in cologne and perfume during games.
