Rise and Phight: 5/24/2022

A pretty impressive performance from Zack Wheeler, wasn’t it?
The rotation for the Phillies was supposed to be one of the strengths of this team. With all the things that have gone wrong so far, the rotation has been one of the sneaky underrated parts of the team. They’re usually kept in the game thanks to the starters; they just haven’t received the offensive and defensive support needed.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s always fun to see how former Phillies are doing in other places (ed. note: it’s not fun), so here’s a look at former favorites.
- 41 games isn’t enough to judge a team, but as David Murphy opines: they’re better than this. It’s time to start playing like it ($).
- John Kruk will be away from the television booth for a bit, announcing he’s having surgery for an undisclosed issue. We hope all is well.
- Dave Dombrowski weighed in the Phillies at the quarter season mark. Some interesting thoughts from the POBP.
MLB news:
- We always wonder at the beginning of each season: which breakouts are real and which are fallacy? FiveThirtyEight attempts to figure out which ones are real (and spectacular).
- Josh Donaldson has been suspended for one game for his comments directed at Tim Anderson.
- Never really thought about rosin bags before, but apparently they’re all made by one guy, which is pretty cool.
Loading comments...