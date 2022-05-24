 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 5/24/2022

A very nice night last night

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A pretty impressive performance from Zack Wheeler, wasn’t it?

The rotation for the Phillies was supposed to be one of the strengths of this team. With all the things that have gone wrong so far, the rotation has been one of the sneaky underrated parts of the team. They’re usually kept in the game thanks to the starters; they just haven’t received the offensive and defensive support needed.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

