Rise and Phight: 5/25/2022

In yesterday’s start, Kyle Gibson didn’t have his A or B stuff on the mound, yet he was still able to give the team five innings and held the Braves to two runs.
Think about seasons past and what we would have given for one of the team’s back of the rotation to be able to give that type of outing. When someone like Vince Velasquez did that, it’d spark a number of think pieces about if he had turned corner, but with Gibson, it felt like a bad start. It’s a far cry from where the rotation was not long ago.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Zach Eflin avoided arbitration yesterday, agreeing to a $5.7 million contract for this year, but there is also a mutual option for 2023 that is interesting.
- Looking at some prospects, Andrew Painter looks LEGIT legit, while Logan O’Hoppe could be a solid trade chip if need be.
- Is it possible that Mickey Moniak can save center field for this team? He’s going to get his shot.
MLB news:
- At the quarter-season mark, here is a set of power rankings to chew on.
- Last year, the Twins were left for dead and told to rebuild. They didn’t and now they’re in first place. MLB can learn a thing or two from them.
- The Mariners are getting a big piece back from the injured list, welcoming back Kyle Lewis to help them claw back into the playoff chase.
Loading comments...