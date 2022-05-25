Rise and Phight: 5/25/2022

In yesterday’s start, Kyle Gibson didn’t have his A or B stuff on the mound, yet he was still able to give the team five innings and held the Braves to two runs.

Think about seasons past and what we would have given for one of the team’s back of the rotation to be able to give that type of outing. When someone like Vince Velasquez did that, it’d spark a number of think pieces about if he had turned corner, but with Gibson, it felt like a bad start. It’s a far cry from where the rotation was not long ago.

