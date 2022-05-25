Phillies MLR 5/24/22: Is it Mickey Moniak time?

Worcester 13, Lehigh Valley 2

Matt Vierling - 1 for 3, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Darick Hall - 1 for 3, 2B, RBI, BB

Nick Maton - 0 for 4, K

Scott Kingery - 0 for 4, 2 K (throwing error)

Bailey Falter was supposed to start this one, but was scratched late. No official word on what is going on there. Could have certainly used him in the Phillies bullpen last night! The IronPigs relievers gave up a combined 9 earned runs on 15 hits and 6 walks. Offense was woeful, going 1 for 7 with RISP and collecting only 4 hits. Former Phillies prospects Deivy Grullon and Jonathan Arauz were in the lineup for Worcester.

Binghamton 4, Reading 3 (F/10)

Ethan Lindow - 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, HR, 5 GB, 4 FB

Mickey Moniak - 2 for 5, 2 K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 5, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 5, R, 2B, K

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Ethan Lindow received a promotion to AA after successfully switching to a long-relief bullpen role in High-A. He started this one and I’m slightly confused now. Reading tied the game at 3 after a three-run 6th inning. This one would go to extras where the Rumble Ponies would plate their runner on 2nd via a sac-fly to put them ahead and eventually win. Jhailyn Ortiz struggling big time at the plate, going 0 for 18 in his last 5 games. Logan O’Hoppe on the other-hand is doing the opposite, slashing .517/.632/1.207 with 6 HR in his last 9 games. Moniak doing well in rehab, hope he can crack that Phillies lineup and in venerable CF position.

Greenville 9, Jersey Shore 1

Kyle Glogoski - 3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, BB, K, 4 GB, 2 FB

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, BB, K

Johan Rojas - 0 for 4, K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 4, K

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, R, 2 K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 3, 2 K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 3, RBI, K (throwing error)

Kyle Glogoski on the road to rehab and makes his High-A debut. The offense and bullpen were less than good. Hitters failed to register an extra-base hit and went 1 for 6 with RISP. Johan Rojas is 4 for his last 30 and has continued to struggle at the plate. These aren’t great signs for one of the few hitting prospects the Phillies have.

Jupiter 6, Clearwater 0

Oswald Medina - 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, BB, 2 K, 6 GB, 3 FB

Wilfredo Flores - 0 for 4

Yhoswar Garcia - 0 for 4, K

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 4, 2 K (fielding error)

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 4, K (passed ball)

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 3, K

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 3, 2 K

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 3, 2 K, SB

Jamari Baylor - 1 for 3, 2B, 2 K

Erick Brito - 1 for 3

Yiiiiikes. Just 4 hits and no walks to 10 strikeouts. Not a recipe for success!