Gamethread 5/25/22: Phillies at Braves

Phillies goes into Game 3 of the 4-game series with the Braves. It was looking like a nice little win for the Phillies, but as we all saw that didn’t quite happen. The Good Guys will have a chance again to go up in the series, but will need the bottom of the lineup to wake the heck up. They’ll also need Ranger Suarez to channel that inner-2021 more than ever. They’ll square off against former Phillie Charlie Morton who has not quite been himself this season. Lets hope that trend continues.
Lineups:
How we're lining up tonight.
: @NBCSPhilly // @MLBNetwork
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/JUHC2u8e5t
Here's how we line up tonight at @TruistPark!
