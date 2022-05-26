Rise and Phight: 5/26/2022

If you’re like me, you’re still in disbelief about that play last night where the throw from J.T. Realmuto got through three fielders from the Phillies.
When you really stop and think about it, it’s actually rather impressive that they were able to accomplish such a feat. We knew the team’s defense was going to be bad, but that was actually quite a way to demonstrate it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Imagine writing this and thinking, “yes, this is good.”
- Tuesday night, Joe Girardi said Corey Knebel wasn’t available. Knebel wanted the ball. The Phillies lost.
- Hey, another article about Joe Girardi’s handling of the bullpen. Pretty awesome to get national attention about it!
MLB news:
- The Yankees are starting to feel it with injuries, losing Giancarlo Stanton and Jonathan Loaisaga to the injured list.
- Jacob deGrom has started to throw from “95-100 feet” for the Mets, who might be hopeful he’ll go off a mound soon.
- The city of Anaheim has killed a deal to sell Angels Stadium to a company, meaning there will be lawyers involved and that right soon.
