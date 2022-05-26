Phillies MLR 5/25/22: Free Mickey Moniak

Lehigh Valley 7, Worcester 6

James Marvel - 5.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 2 ER 2 BB, 2 K, WP, HBP, 12 GB, 2 FB

Matt Vierling - 1 for 4, RBI, BB, CS

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, R, RBI, K, SB (fielding error)

Nick Maton - 2 for 3, 3 R, 2B, BB, SB

Scott Kingery - 2 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, K

This was actually a good James Marvel start, this lowered his ERA to 10.46 for the season. Scott Kingery bat is coming alive maybe? He hit his first HR since coming back from injury.

Reading 5, Binghamton 1

Erik Miller - 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 5 GB, 0 FB

Mickey Moniak - 2 for 4, 3 R, HR, BB

Logan O’Hoppe - 2 for 4, 2B

Genuinely curious as to what path the organization is taking with Erik Miller. It appeared he was going to be a long-reliever and perhaps he still is. He went 3 innings for the first time this season, but only needed 23 pitches to do so. Given his stuff, I would have guess back-end to high-leverage reliever, but what do I know. Mickey Moniak hit dinger and should be the centerfielder for the Phillies.

Jersey Shore 5, Greenville 1

Griff McGarry - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K, 2 GB, 2 FB

Baron Radcliff - 2 for 4, 2 R, 3B, HR, BB, K, CS

Rafael Marchan - 1 for 2, 2B, 2 BB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, RBI, 2 K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, BB

Casey Martin - 0 for 4

Jared Carr - 2 for 4, 2 R, 2B

Rixon Wingrove - 3 for 4, HR, 2 RBI

DJ Stewart - 2 for 4, RBI, 2 K

A much better start for Griff McGarry this time out. We’ll take more like these, please. The offense came alive in this one with Baron Radcliff and Rixon Wingrove hitting their 4th and 1st homers with the Blueclaws. Rafael Marchan is making his way through rehab and was doing Marchan-like things at the plate.

Clearwater 9, Jupiter 8

Gabriel Cotto - 3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 4 K, 2 HR, 2 GB, 0 FB

Kendall Simmons - 1 for 2, 3 R, 2 BB, CS

Marcus Lee Sang - 2 for 3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 3, R, 2 RBI, BB

Yhoswar Garcia - 1 for 5, RBI, 2 K, SB

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 5, R, K

Leandro Pineda - 2 for 5, RBI, K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 4, R, 2 K

Erick Brito - 0 for 4, R (fielding error)

Gabriel Cotto wasn’t good (again), but the offense pounded Hammerhead pitching with 10 hits, 6 walks and going 6 for 17 with RISP. Yhoswar Garcia stole his 29th base of the season, which is the 3rd most in all of MiLB (and four off the lead if you can believe it).