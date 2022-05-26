Gamethread 5/26: Phillies at Braves

In what is starting to look more and more like a precarious situation, the Phillies saddle up one more time this week to ride into Atlanta to try and win a game. Having already shown all the different ways this team is capable of losing (bullpen mismanagement, error prone fielders, lack of clutch hitting), they look for a new way to play baseball, maybe even one that hasn’t been done yet.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Nola Night in ATL⭐ #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 26, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/e05bT9uypr
For the Braves:
.@Kyle_Wright44 takes the mound tonight vs. the Phillies!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/mKrYEX9YO4— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) May 26, 2022
Join us as we look to see how the Phillies do something new tonight, good or bad! Let’s talk about it.
Loading comments...