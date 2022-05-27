Phight Club: Week 7

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 3-4

Season Record: 21-24

Game 39 (L) - Phillies 1, Dodgers 4

Box: Suarez (L): 3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K. Segura: 1 for 4. Schwarber: 2 for 4. Realmuto: 1 for 4, RBI. Camargo: 2 for 4. Herrera: 0 for 4, 3 K. Quinn: 1 for 3. RPs: Nelson, Norwood, Familia, Bellatti. Errors: Realmuto (throwing).

Storylines: Dodgers starter Julio Urias got revenge for last week’s Phillies offensive smack-down in Los Angeles. He held the Phillies to just two hits in five innings. On the other side of the ball, Ranger Suarez did not have a great outing. He threw 84 pitches in just three innings and gave up three earned runs in the process, all the Dodgers needed to take this win.

Photo of the Game:

Game 40 (L) - Phillies 4, Dodgers 7

Box: Nola: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, BB, 9 K. Bohm: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Schwarber: 1 for 4, RBI. Segura: 1 for 4, RBI. Herrera: 1 for 3, SB. RPs: Hand, Brogdon, Alvarado (L), Dominguez (2 WP), Familia.

Storylines: The Phillies scored more runs in this game, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome a strong Dodgers offense. Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber each had home runs. The Dodgers out-hit the Phillies 13 to 6 in this one.

Photo of the Game:

Game 41 (W) - Phillies 4, Dodgers 3 (F/10)

Box: Eflin: 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 12 K, 2 HR. Bohm: 1 for 5, 3 K. Castellanos: 2 for 4. Segura: 1 for 4, RBI. Stubbs: 2 for 2, RBI, HR. RPs: Dominguez, Alvarado, Knebel (W). Errors: Realmuto (fielding)

Storylines: Zach Eflin struck out a career-high twelve batters, Garrett Stubbs hit his first career major league home run, and JT Realmuto made what could have been (but fortunately wasn’t) a very costly baserunning error in extra innings. But it was Roman Quinn who came through in the end as the savior. Down one run with two outs in the tenth, Quinn scored from second—right behind Stubbs—on a ground ball by Alec Bohm that was booted by Dodgers second baseman Max Muncy. It was a bizarre play that you truly have to see to believe.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Dodgers win 2-1

Game 42 (W) - Phillies 7, Braves 3

Box: Wheeler (W): 6.2 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 10 K. Hoskins: 1 for 4, 3 RBI. Bohm: 2 for 4. Segura: 2 for 5, RBI, SB. Realmuto: 2 for 4, RBI. Quinn: 1 for 3, 2 RBI. RPs: Familia, Brogdon, Knebel. Errors: Familia (throwing).

Storylines: Zack Wheeler and Rhys Hoskins provided all the fire power the Phillies needed to take the first game of this series against their division rival. Jean Segura extended his new hit streak to four games. Prior to the game, Johan Camargo received his 2021 World Series ring.

Photo of the Game:

Game 43 (L) - Phillies 5, Braves 6

Box: Gibson: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, BB, 8 K. Harper: 3 for 5, HR, 4 RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Norwood, Bellatti, Hand, Nelson (L). Errors: Quinn (fielding).

Storylines: Bryce Harper’s four RBI were not enough to keep the Braves from a walk-off win. Roman Quinn’s fielding error in the bottom of the ninth lead to the winning run. Ronald Acuña Jr. has taken over Freddie Freeman’s role as the Braves’ resident Phillies-killer, with three RBI of his own. Kyle Gibson had a few worrisome moments, especially in the second inning, and ended up throwing over 100 pitches in his five innings of work. But he settled down after that and ended up with a decent outing.

Photo of the Game

Game 44 (L) - Phillies 4, Braves 8

Box: Suarez (L): 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, HR. Harper: 4 for 5. Castellanos: 0 for 4, RBI. Segura: 2 for 5, RBI. Herrera: 2 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. RPs: Alvarado, Bellatti, Brogdon, Norwood. Errors: Herrera (fielding).

Storylines: Facing the Phillies is just what a struggling Braves offense needed to jump-start their run production. Even without Acuña, Jr. in the lineup the Braves raked in eight runs on 13 hits. Suarez was a little better than his last outing, but not by much. Norwood was the only Phillies pitcher in the game to not give up an earned run.

Injury watch: Mickey Moniak went 2 for 4 with a home run and a walk in his rehab start with Reading.

Photo of the Game:

Game 45 (W) - Phillies 4, Braves 1

Box: Nola (W): 8.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 10 K. Castellanos: 1 for 4, RBI. Realmuto: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Herrera: 2 for 4, 2 RBI. RPs: Knebel.

Storylines: The Aaron Nola who was a Cy Young finalist in 2018 made an appearance in this game, and what a beauty it was. JT Realmuto got the scoring started with a home run in the third, Herrera provided the game-winning RBI with a two-run double in the seventh, and Castellanos cushioned the lead with an RBI double in the eighth. Jean Segura snapped his hit streak at six games, going 0 for 4.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Split 2-2

Question of the Week:

Major League Baseball announced that teams will not have to reduce their pitching staff to 13 until June 20. The original deadline was May 30. The Question: Is this good news for the Phillies, who have been having bullpen trouble this season, or do you wish they’d kept the original deadline?

