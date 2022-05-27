Rise and Phight: 5/27/2022

The team hasn’t named a starter for Friday’s game as of this writing, so speculation is that Bailey Falter is coming up. That would be interesting as Joe Girardi tries to help the rotation get a bit of rest as several players are coming back from Covid-related stints on the IL. Admirable, especially early in the season, but the chances of it backfiring are real. Pitchers like routine and to take them off of their schedule may have an effect. It’ll be interesting to watch if it actually happens.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If you think that Joe Girardi should be fired (and there are many), doing that will not fix the problem with this team ($).
- If you haven’t heard Scott Franzke’s pregame message from the other day, spend a few minutes today and do so.
- Even though he is struggling (mightily), Bryson Stott maintains his confidence in his abilities.
MLB news:
- Some of the notes in this column ($) are pretty interesting, especially the part about what the Marlins are doing.
- We knew the deadline to scale back to 13 pitchers was coming, but the league and union have agreed to push it back a bit longer.
- The Twins look like they may have stumbled onto a solid way of starting at bats in order to start winning again.
- MLB sent a memo to all teams about the current standards of facilities for females, which are very low and unacceptable for some teams.
