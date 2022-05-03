Rise and Phight: 5/3/2022

Zach Eflin heads to arbitration soon, rather distant from what the team is offering. It’s an interesting wrinkle this year, thanks to the lockout. Some arbitration cases will go well into the season, something that I wonder if it distracts the player. They could be in the midst of a slump, then have to go into a meeting to hear a team tell a neutral observer why they don’t deserve to get paid a certain amount of money. With pitchers, I’ll bet the timing of the hearings is going to be key. You’d like to think that teams won’t use a start that maybe wasn’t the best against the player, but it’s all business. We’ll have to wait and see.

