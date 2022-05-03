Rangers 6, Phillies 4: Suarez loses battle of Rangers

After dropping Sunday night’s game to the New York Mets, the Phillies returned home to battle the Texas Rangers. This marked the second inter league matchup at Citizens Bank Ballpark this season.

Ranger Suarez took the hill for Philadelphia but had a bit of trouble in the opening frame. A Mitch Garver two run home run put Texas up early.

It did not take long for the Phills offense to respond. Rhys Hoskins laced a two out two RBI double to tie the game.

Did Gregorius followed that up with a base hit to score Hoskins. The eventful first inning finished with Philadelphia up 3-2.

The second and third innings went on without much action.

The Rangers struck again as Jonah Heim blasted a solo shot to tie the game at three apiece.

Jon Gray’s day was done after just three innings. The former Rockie allowed five hits and three runs.

Ranger Suarez tip toed around a bases loaded jam in the top of the fifth to keep the game tied.

A base hit and Alec Bohm error started things off for the Rangers in the top of the sixth. Seranthony Dominguez would enter next and was not sharp.

By the time the top of the sixth reached its conclusion, the Phillies trailed 6-3.

Fast forward to the bottom of the eighth inning, J.T. Realmuto inched the Fightins closer. The star catcher blasted a solo shot, as the Phillies moved within two runs.

Andrew Bellatti entered to work the ninth inning and did so without much trouble as he retired the side in order.

Roman Quinn led off the bottom of the ninth with a pop up to first base on a bunt attempt. One pitch, one out.

Odubel Herrera then pinch hit for Matt Vierling and struck out. Kyle Schwarber stepped up to the dish next as the Phillies were down to their final out.

Unfortunately, Schwarber just missed a pitch from Joe Barlow and flew out to center.

Final score: Ranger 6, Phillies 4.

The loss is the second consecutive for Philadelphia, who falls to 11-13 on the season. Ranger Suarez was handed the loss, his first of 2022.

Brock Burke earned himself the victory thanks to his 2 and 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings in relief. Barlow converted his second save opportunity of the season.

Next up is another 6:45pm battle with Texas at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.