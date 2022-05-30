Gamethread 5/30: Giants at Phillies

We’re not going to rehash the Gabe Kapler era anymore. There is no point to it other than to just make people angry. Instead, we’ll get to see two teams on the field tonight where one is confidently led by the field general, while the other seemingly believes this is the 2009 Yankees that can kick into gear at any point.

It should be something.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Hey, it’s a Mickey Moniak sighting.

For the Giants:

Let’s talk about it.