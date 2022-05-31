Gamethread 5/31: Giants at Phillies

We have two options going into this game this evening as fans of the Philadelphia Phillies. We can:

A) go into the game with a positive outlook, knowing that tonight is a new night and anything can happen that can change this team’s fortunes

B) go into the game with a negative outlook, wondering how in the world this team can embarrass themselves tonight

It’s sad that we have reached this point in the season only a day after Memorial Day, but this is what they have brought on those that follow the team. There is a general sense of dourness surrounding them, one brought on by head scratching managerial decisions, poor fielding and lack of timely offense.

You’ll just have to decide for yourself how you wish to approach the game.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

For the Giants:

Let’s talk about and get through this thing together.