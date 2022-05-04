 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 5/4/2022

May the Phorce be with you

By Ethan Witte
Ranger Suarez gave another so-so performance last night. He hasn’t been nearly as good as he was last year, but it is still early for the young southpaw. However, it’s probably about time we dispense with the “he’s still in his spring training” excuse. It was his fifth start of the year and by this point, he should be in shape.

On to the links.

