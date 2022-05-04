Phillies MLR 5/3/22: There were no Darick Hall homeruns

Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 3

Ricardo Sanchez - 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 4 GB, 1 FB

Bryson Stott - 0 for 4, BB, 2 K

Donny Sands - 1 for 5, R, 2 K

Darick Hall - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Dustin Peterson - 1 for 5, R, 2B, 2 K

The IronPigs pick up their 14th win and it wasn’t behind a Darick Hall homerun barrage. Hall did improve his season slash to .302/.385/.708 in 96 at-bats.

Portland 5, Reading 4 (F/11)

James McArthur - 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 2 HBP, 2 GB, 2 FB

Francisco Morales - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, BB, K, WP, WP, 0 GB, 1 FB

Vito Friscia - 1 for 4, BB, K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 5, HR, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 1 for 2, R, K

Madison Stokes - 0 for 4, 2 K

Jonathan Guzman - 1 for 4, 3 K, CS

Tough loss for Reading as they allowed Portland to tie the game in the bottom of the 9th to force extras. After going up in the top of the 10th, Morales allowed Portland again to tie the game to keep the game going. That was Morales’ first earned run allowed all season in 14.1 innings thus far. James McArthur did well enough against former Phillies prospect Victor Santos (who went 6 IP and struck out 5). The offense just went 1 for 8 with RISP and was only highlighted by Ortiz’s 5th HR of the season and Aldrem Corredor’s 2-run blast (his 2nd).

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 3

Griff McGarry - 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, WP, 0 GB, 3 FB

Ethan Lindow - 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 7 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, R, SB

Ethan Wilson - 2 for 4, SB, CS

Casey Martin - 2 for 4, 2 R, 2 2B, K

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 3, R, RBI, BB, K

McCarthy Tatum - 2 for 3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K

DJ Stewart - 1 for 3, RBI, K

Griff McGarry had some of those concerning control issues that have plagued him in the past from becoming an absolute terror of a prospect. Though if it is any consolation, he settled down after a rough 1st inning. Ethan Lindow played the savior and has been quite good in his new reliever role. The offense went 4 for 11 with RISP. Rojas and Wilson remain terrors on the basepaths, swiping their 15th and 11th bases, respectively.

Dunedin 3, Clearwater 2

Gunner Mayer - 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, HR, 4 GB, 3 FB

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 4, K

Yhoswar Garcia - 1 for 2, 2 R, 3B, 2 BB, K, 2 SB

Hao Yu Lee - 3 for 4, 2 RBI, K, 2 CS

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 4, 2 K

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 4, K

Alexeis Azuaje - 2 for 4, K, SB

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 4, 2B

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 3

Gabriel Yanez picks up his first loss of the season in this one after giving up the go-ahead run in the 7th inning. Gunner Mayer looks to be fully stretched out as he has put together back-to-back 5-inning outings. The 21 year old has a 3.68 ERA and 16 strikeouts to 4 walks in 16.1 innings so far this season. Yhoswar Garcia snatched up his 15th and 16th bases. Hao Yu Lee improved his season-line to .306/.375/.389 in 72 at-bats.