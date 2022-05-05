Rise and Phight: 5/5/2022

A big series in Philadelphia this weekend begins today. The Mets are coming to town and the Phillies need to do well against them. Games this “early” count just as much as games in September, so taking this series at home is imperative.
Phillies news:
- Raise your hand if you knew Gregg Murphy was battling cancer? Here is a great story on Murphy and his recovery.
- Roman Quinn suffered a bad injury for a player with his skillset. He looks like he might be all the way back.
- I link this only because it has to do with the Phillies, but no one should be listening to David Samson about anything. My take was much more reasoned.
MLB news:
- Dusty Baker became the first Black manager to win 2,000 games. I wanted him over Girardi and Showalter a few years ago.
- Folks, stories like these aren’t going anywhere any time soon. It’s the talk of baseball right now.
- How are some of the top prospects doing? Here is a look at some “power rankings” for those prospects.
