Phillies MLR 5/4/22: Kendall Simmons and Jamari Baylor power Clearwater

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 3

James Marvel - 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, HBP, 9 GB, 3 FB

Bryson Stott - 2 for 4, R, SB

Donny Sands - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, RBI, K

Nick Maton - 0 for 3, BB, 2 K

Dalton Guthrie - 0 for 4, K

James Marvel was anything but super yesterday, picking up his 5th loss of the season. This is fairly impressive given he has only started 6 games. Bryson Stott continues to prove that he likely doesn’t belong in AAA, but where does he fit into the MLB lineup? (the answer is DFA’ing Didi of course).

Reading, Portland (ppd)

Jersey Shore 5, Hudson Valley 0

Victor Vargas - 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K, 7 GB, 5 FB

Dominic Pipkin - 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, K, 1 GB, 0 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, R, 2B, SB

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 3, HBP

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, HR, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 1 for 4, K

McCarthy Tatum - 1 for 4, 2 K

Jared Carr - 0 for 3, R, BB, K, SB

Nick Matera - 2 for 4, 2 R, 3B, HR, K

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 3, RBI, BB, K

Nicolas Torres - 1 for 4, RBI, 2 K

Victor Vargas was his efficient self, picking up his first win of the season. The stuff isn’t “wow”, but he remains fairly interesting. Casey Martin mashed his first homer of the season and Nick Matera added his second. John Rojas hasn’t quite hit the ball like we might have hoped, but he keeps stealing bases! His 16 stolen bases lead the South Atlantic League and is tied for the org lead with Yhoswar Garcia.

Clearwater 12, Dunedin 9

Oswald Medina - 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 4 K, HR, 4 GB, 1 FB

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 5, R, BB, K

Wilfredo Flores - 2 for 6, R, K

Kendall Simmons - 3 for 5, 3 R, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, K

Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 5, 3 K (throwing error)

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 5, R, RBI, K

Arturo De Freitas - 1 for 4, R, 2 K (passed ball)

Felix Reyes - 1 for 4, 2 R, BB, K

Micah Yonamine - 2 for 2, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB

Jamari Baylor - 2 for 5, HR, 5 RBI

Thresher pitching was anything but good, but thankfully that didn’t matter with the offense. In his 13th game of the season Jamari Baylor finally had not only his first HR, but also his first multi-hit game. Kendall Simmons hopefully breaking out, mashing his 3rd and 4th dingers of the season in this one.