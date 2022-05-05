Gamethread 5/5: Mets at Phillies

We’ve talked about how the Mets and Phillies have played each other a lot ad nauseum. There really isn’t much more to say about it other than they have to win tonight. Friday’s weather looks rough and Saturday doesn’t look much better. Getting whatever they have of a series off to a good start means having a good start from Aaron Nola. It starts with him

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Another day, another new leadoff hitter. At least there is no Didi Gregorius tonight.

For the Mets:

I would just as soon not see Dominic Smith in the lineup, but here we are.

The Phillies really need to win this game tonight, so let’s talk about it.