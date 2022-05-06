Phight Club: Week 4

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 1-5

Season Record: 11-15

Game 21 (L) - Phillies 0, Mets 3

Box: Nola (L): 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 9 K. Walks: Harper, Schwarber (3), Gregorius, Camargo. Strikeouts: Segura, Hoskins, Harper, Castellanos (3), Realmuto (3), Bohm, Herrera (2). Schwarber: stolen base. Errors: Nelson (pickoff). RPs: Nelson

Storylines: The Phillies got no-hit by the Mets (combined effort). Nola had a good outing with 9 strikeouts and no walks. There isn’t much more to say here.

Photo of the Game:

Game 22 (W) - Phillies 4, Mets 1

Box: Gibson: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 5 BB, 5 K. Hoskins: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Bohm: 1 for 3, SB. Herrera: 2 for 2, RBI. Errors: Gibson (throw). RPs: Alvarado, Norwood (W), Dominguez (H, 5), Familia (H, 3), Knebel (S, 4).

Storylines: The Phillies won on the backs of Hoskins and Schwarber, who each had a home run. It was a much-needed bounce back from the miserable no-hit performance the night before.

Photo of the Game:

Game 23 (L) - Phillies 6, Mets 10

Box: Eflin (L): 4.1 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, BB, 3 K. Harper: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Schwarber: 3 for 4, 3 RBI, 2 HR. Camargo: 1 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. Errors: Segura (fielding). RPs: Alvarado, Hand, Norwood, Sanchez.

Storylines: Kyle Schwarber likes playing in New York, apparently. In the three game series, he collected four hits, three of which were home runs, four RBI, three walks, and a stolen base. Two of his homers and three of his RBI came in this game. Unfortunately, Schwarber’s Superman Show wasn’t enough to overcome the ten runs scored by the Mets. This was the second time this season that the Phillies have allowed 10+ runs.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Mets win 2-1

Game 24 (L) - Phillies 4, Rangers 6

Box: Suarez (L): 5 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 2 HR. Bohm: 2 for 4. Realmuto: 2 for 3, RBI, HR. Hoskins: 1 for 4, 2 RBI. Gregorius: 2 for 4, RBI. Vierling: 2 for 3, SB. Errors: Bohm (fielding). RPs: Dominguez, Nelson, Bellatti.

Storylines: Ranger Suarez made MLB history, becoming the second (or first?) pitcher to start against a team with the same name as him. Read Leo’s article about it here. His performance was not fitting of making MLB history, though.

Injury Watch: Not an injury — Nick Castellanos was removed from the lineup prior to the game to welcome his second son. Congrats to him and his wife, Jess!

Photo of the Game:

Game 25 (L) - Phillies 1, Rangers 2

Box: Wheeler: 7.2 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, BB, 7 K. Bohm: 0 for 5, 2 K. Castellanos: 3 for 4. Herrera: 0 for 1, RBI. Quinn: PR (Schwarber, 9th inning), SB. Errors: Gregorius (throwing). RPs: Alvarado, Knebel, Hand (L).

Storylines: Zack Wheeler is back. Unfortunately, so is the Phillies bullpen. Nick Castellanos showed off his rediscovered Dad strength with three hits, one of which should have been a home run if not for fan interference.

Photo of the Game

Series: Rangers sweep 2-0

Game 26 (L) - Phillies 7, Mets 8

Box: Nola: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR. Bohm: 2 for 5. Harper: 2 for 5, 2 RBI, HR. Castellanos: 1 for 3, 3 RBI, HR, HBP. Realmuto: 1 for 5, RBI. Segura: 3 for 4, RBI. RPs: Familia, Norwood, Knebel (L) (BS, 1).

Storylines: The Good: The offense. The Outstanding: Aaron Nola. The Horrible: The bullpen. Norwood and Knebel combined to blow a six-run lead in the ninth inning. That’s pretty much all you need to know about this one that you can’t get from the box score.

Injury Watch: Castellanos was removed from the game after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist in the 6th. Initial x-rays were negative and the injury is currently listed as a contusion. Bryce Harper is still not playing in the field and is only available as a DH.

Photo of the Game:

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

The Phillies’ performance this week has sparked conversation about Joe Girardi’s safety as the Phillies manager. How warm should his seat be right now?

