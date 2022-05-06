Rise and Phight: 5/6/2022

I’m not saying anything.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kevin Long isn’t too worried about the offense right now and he gave a pretty interesting quote to say what he’s expecting.
- The ball isn’t traveling and that is hurting the Phillies’ offense ($).
- Mickey Moniak is taking some swings now, but how does he figure into the team’s plans with Odubel Herrera hitting reasonably well?
MLB news:
- The draft is coming up and Keith Law gets you set with his ranking of the top 100 players available ($).
- The sweeper is the newest “it” pitch, but guess what? It isn’t actually that new. Corey Kluber had something to say about it a while ago.
- Are you already looking ahead at the trade deadline? Well here are some of the better starting pitchers that might be available by then.
