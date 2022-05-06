Phillies MLR 5/5/22: Maybe Bryson Stott is ready for the big leagues?

Lehigh Valley 14, Syracuse 2

Michael Mariot - 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 4 K, HR, WP, HBP, 7 GB, 4 FB

Bryson Stott - 3 for 5, 4 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K

Donny Sands - 3 for 5, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB, K

Darick Hall - 2 for 6, 2B, RBI, K

Nick Maton - 1 for 5, R, 2B, 2 RBI

Dustin Peterson - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, HBP

Its comforting to see that the IronPigs didn’t relinquish a 12-run lead in the 9th to secure the victory. Stott, Sands and Peterson all hit their 2nd HR of the season for LHV. Stott boosted his season slash to .333/.375/.611 in 36 at-bats.

Portland 5, Reading 1 (GM1 of DH)

Portland 3, Reading 1 (GM2 of DH, makeup of 5/4 ppd)

Noah Skirrow - 4.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, BB, 6 K, 3 GB, 6 FB

Adam Leverett - 4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, HR, 2 GB, 2 FB

Vito Friscia - 1 for 5, BB, 2 K

Jhailyn Ortiz - 2 for 4, R, 2B, BB, K, HBP

Reading could have borrowed some of Lehigh Valley’s run yesterday in their doubleheader. Jhailyn Ortiz had a multi-hit game in the first game. The offense in the makeup game had just 1 runner in scoring position all game.

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4

Cristian Hernandez - 3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 5 K, HR, 3 GB, 2 FB

Jhordany Mezquita - 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K, 2 GB, 2 FB

Johan Rojas - 1 for 3, 2B, RBI

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, BB

Casey Martin - 0 for 3, K (fielding error)

Nick Matera - 1 for 4, R, 2B

McCarthy Tatum - 1 for 4, R, 2B, RBI, K

Jared Carr - 1 for 3, RBI, BB, 2 K, CS

DJ Stewart - 0 for 3, R, SB, HBP

Andrick Nava - 3 for 4, R, 2 2B, RBI (catcher’s interference error)

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 3, K

Despite BlueClaw pitchers striking out 13 batters, they still came up short. Reliever JP Woodward picked up the loss, his second of the season. A bright spot in the pen this season has been Jhordany Mezquita who has been converted from a starter. The 24 year old has a 1.98 ERA with 15 strikeouts to 4 walks in 13.2 innings this season and could be fast-tracked if he keeps it up.

Clearwater 10, Dunedin 9 (F/10)

Gabriel Cotto - 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, K, HR, 4 GB, 0 FB (fielding error)

Hao Yu Lee - 1 for 5, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Yhoswar Garcia - 1 for 4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K, 2 SB (outfield assist, 2B)

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 2, R, BB, K, 2 SB

Jadiel Sanchez - 1 for 5, 2B, RBI, K (outfield assist, 3B)

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 5, 2 K, CS

Arturo De Freitas - 2 for 5, 3 R, 2 2B, 2 K

Freylin Minyety - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, SB

Micah Yonamine - 1 for 4, R, RBI, BB, 2 K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 3, R, BB, K (fielding error)

Despite relinquishing the lead in the bottom of the 9th, the offense was able to bail out the bullpen with Micah Yonamine RBI single to eventually win the game in extras. Yhoswar Garcia swiped another two bases to take sole possession of the org lead in swiped bags with 18 total now.