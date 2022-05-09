 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rise and Phight: 5/9/2022

The Phillies are heading west.

By Leo Morgenstern
New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Phillies played a very Phillies doubleheader yesterday. It had a bit of everything we’ve come to expect from our beloved Phillies over the years: a strong offensive start followed by the bats going silent, mediocre relief pitching, baserunning gaffes, tons of strikeouts, and — of course — they ended up splitting the two games. What else were you expecting?

