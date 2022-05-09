Rise and Phight: 5/9/2022

The Phillies played a very Phillies doubleheader yesterday. It had a bit of everything we’ve come to expect from our beloved Phillies over the years: a strong offensive start followed by the bats going silent, mediocre relief pitching, baserunning gaffes, tons of strikeouts, and — of course — they ended up splitting the two games. What else were you expecting?
The Phillies really need to win their upcoming three-game series against the Mariners. After that, they have a really tough schedule. 26 games against the Dodgers, Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Mets, Giants, Angels, Brewers.— The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) May 9, 2022
Phillies news:
- Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin are both on the COVID IL. Joe Girardi says they could join the team at some point in the next seven days.
- Didi Gregorius is on the regular IL with a knee injury. As you probably already know, Bryson Stott is back with the big league club.
- The Phillies finally beat Max Scherzer for the first time in a long time.
MLB news:
- Is MLB using different baseballs for the games on national TV?
- Back with his old team, Zack Greinke continues to amaze at 38 years old.
- How has MLB attendance been so far?
- If you haven’t already heard of the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball, here’s a profile on the strangest baseball team in the country.
Loading comments...