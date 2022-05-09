Rise and Phight: 5/9/2022

The Phillies played a very Phillies doubleheader yesterday. It had a bit of everything we’ve come to expect from our beloved Phillies over the years: a strong offensive start followed by the bats going silent, mediocre relief pitching, baserunning gaffes, tons of strikeouts, and — of course — they ended up splitting the two games. What else were you expecting?

The Phillies really need to win their upcoming three-game series against the Mariners. After that, they have a really tough schedule. 26 games against the Dodgers, Padres, Dodgers, Braves, Mets, Giants, Angels, Brewers. — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) May 9, 2022

Phillies news:

MLB news: