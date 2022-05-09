Gamethread 5/9: Phillies at Mariners

Hello all you sportsfans, welcome to late night baseball. Things get weird when it’s going down on the left side of the country, and if you’ve been around these Phillies long enough, weird is close to normal. The Phillies make their triumphant return to Seattle where they’ll face a team in the Mariners that have had an equally as disappointing a start as the Phillies have had. It’s an interesting series to watch, one in which the Phillies can take a few games before they head to Los Angeles, where they’ll probably fall to pieces.

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:

Ranger Suarez is on the bump for the Phils, hoping to catch Seattle off guard with his bag of tricks.

For the Mariners:

It’s time to hope that Chris doesn’t start Flexen on this lineup.

Let’s talk about it (and end the bad puns).