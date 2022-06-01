Rise and Phight: 6/1/2022

Last night, the umpires in the game made a call that almost cost the Phillies a run. With the bases loaded, J.T. Realmuto hit a ball to shortstop that was flipped to second, then on to first late, scoring a run for the Phillies. The umpire at second, though, signaled runner interference on Rhys Hoskins, negating the run and calling Realmuto out at first. It was overturned and turned out to be a huge play for the team.
The call was just horrendous and should have never been made in the first place. At some point, these umpires need to be held accountable for calls like that, even if they’re overturned on replay. These are the best of the best games of baseball and need to be officiated by the best. If someone is clearly not able to be one of those best, they need to be sent out.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- This season so far has not gone according to plan, so let’s assign some of the blame for it all.
- This article on the Athletic yesterday got a lot of Phillies Twitter fired up ($) since it’s doesn’t seem to be written by someone who actually watches the Phillies.
- Last week, we saw an article about the living accommodations Phillies’ minor leaguers had. Yesterday, the team pushed back against the feedback they got.
MLB news:
- If Juan Soto were traded to all 29 teams, who would benefit the most from his presence in the lineup ($)?
- Dallas Keuchel has cleared waivers and is a free agent. In a word: no. The Phillies should not consider him as anything more than minor league depth.
- The Mets made a bit of a surprising move yesterday, sending Dominic Smith down to the minors and bringing up Adonis Medina.
