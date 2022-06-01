Phillies MLR 5/31/22: Didi Gregorius rehabs, Bryson Stott’s chance coming to an end?

Lehigh Valley 7, Scranton/WB 3

Mark Appel - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, HR, 1 GB, 2 FB

Francisco Morales - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K, 1 GB, 0 FB

Didi Gregorius - 2 for 2, HR, BB

Darick Hall - 1 for 4, HR, 2 RBI, BB

Matt Vierling - 0 for 4, BB, K

Nick Maton - 2 for 4, R, BB

Rafael Marchan - 0 for 4, RBI, K

Scott Kingery - 0 for 3, R, BB, 2 K

Yes, Didi Gregorius is back rehabbing so expect Bryson Stott to get the boot back down to AAA imminently. Rafael Marchan completed his rehab and was assigned back to LHV. He’ll likely get a bulk of the starts while Donny Sands remains on the IL. Darick Hall mashed another homer, his 15th of the season and just 3 off of the MiLB lead. Francisco Morales has been relatively good in this new reliever role this season. Across three levels he is sporting a 0.70 ERA in 25.2 IP with 38 strikeouts to 16 walks. Obviously the free passes aren’t ideal, but he has held batters to just 9 hits. Can’t imagine he couldn’t help the major league bullpen now.

Hartford 4, Reading 0

Ethan Evanko - 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, HR, 4 GB, 4 FB

Jhailyn Ortiz - 0 for 4, 3 K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 3, BB

Jonathan Guzman - 2 for 4, 2 K

This year’s Reading squad has to be the most boring team the org has had in many, many years. Outside the obvious O’Hoppe/Ortiz combo, it is just incredibly uninteresting. The Fightin’s were held to just 3 hits and were 0 for 5 with RISP.

Brooklyn 10, Jersey Shore 4

Kyle Glogoski - 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K, HBP, 3 GB, 3 FB

Dominic Pipkin - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP, 2 GB, 1 FB

Jared Carr - 1 for 5, 3 K

Johan Rojas - 0 for 5, R, K

Ethan Wilson - 1 for 4, R, 2B, 2 K

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, 2 RBI (throwing error)

Carlos De La Cruz - 1 for 4, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 2 for 4, 2 K

Andrick Nava - 0 for 4, R, 2 K

DJ Stewart - 3 for 4, R, 2B, 3B, RBI, K, SB (two throwing errors)

Nicolas Torres - 0 for 3, RBI, HBP (throwing error)

Kyle Glogoski has been good in his return from a late start of the season due to injury. The New Zealander doesn’t throw hard, but is interesting enough for a follow. He has thrown 7 scoreless innings since joining Jersey Shore. The BlueClaws actually out-hit Brooklyn 9 to 7, but poor fielding (and Dominic Pipkin) doomed them.

Dunedin 5, Clearwater 3

Oswald Medina - 4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, HR, 6 GB, 0 FB

Kendall Simmons - 0 for 3, R, BB, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 1 for 4, R, 2 K (two fielding errors)

Hao Yu Lee - 0 for 3, R, 2 K, HBP

Arturo De Freitas - 0 for 4, K

Leandro Pineda - 1 for 3, 2 RBI, BB, K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 4, 3 K

Wilfredo Flores - 1 for 4, K

Erick Brito - 1 for 3, 3B

Not going to win many games collecting just 4 hits. Jamari Baylor may not be very good at this hitting thing. The 2019 3rd round pick has just 12 hits in 95 at-bats this season and has a .215 career BA in his pro career. Despite the weak bat, he does know how to get on base with a .352 career OBP which is mildly impressive.