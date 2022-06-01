Gamethread 6/1: Giants at Phillies

Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Updated lineup:— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 1, 2022
LF Schwarber
1B Hoskins
RF Castellanos
C Realmuto
DH Bohm
CF Herrera
3B Camargo
2B Maton
SS Stott
P Nola https://t.co/aZm44Osxc7
For the Giants:
#Giants Lineup 06/01/22— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) June 1, 2022
1. Tommy La Stella DH
2. Mike Yastrzemski CF
3. Wilmer Flores 1B
4. Joc Pederson LF
5. Brandon Crawford SS
6. Curt Casali C
7. Luis Gonzalez RF
8. Donovan Walton 2B
9. Jason Vosler 3B
Starting Pitcher : Carlos Rodon
Let’s talk about this team. Hooray.
