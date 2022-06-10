Phight Club: Week 9

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Week Record: 6-0

Season Record: 28-29

Game 52 (W) - Phillies 10, Angels 0

Box: Eflin (W): 8 IP, 5 H, BB, 6 K. Schwarber: 2 for 3, 2 RBI, 2 HR. Harper: 2 for 4, 4 RBI, 2 HR. Maton: 1 for 2, RBI, Triple. Stott: 2 for 4, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Norwood

Storylines: Prior to this game, the Phillies relieved manager Joe Girardi from his duties and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to the interim position. The Phillies responded with an extremely convincing win over the Angels. Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper each hit two homers and Bryson Stott hit the first of his career. On the other side of the ball, Zach Eflin was phenomenal and, if not for the offensive explosion, would have been the biggest star of the game.

Injury Watch: Nick Maton made a Chase Utley-like grab in the sixth inning to rob Mike Trout of a hit, however he landed on his shoulder and was removed from the game.

Photo of the Game:

Game 53 (W) - Phillies 7, Angels 2

Box: Wheeler (W): 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K. Realmuto: 3 for 4, 2 RBI. Camargo: 2 for 4, 4 RBI. Moniak: 1 for 3, RBI. RPs: Hand, Dominguez, Brogdon.

Storylines: Pals... it’s hittin’ season. It’s also Zack Wheeler season, which might be the most glorious season of them all. Wheeler’s six strong innings and a monster offensive day for Johan Camargo got the Phillies their third consecutive win, and their second of the Thomson era.

Photo of the Game:

Game 54 (W) - Phillies 9, Angels 7

Box: Gibson: 3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K. Harper: 2 for 4, 4 RBI, HR (GS). Castellanos: 0 for 3, RBI. Realmuto: 0 for 5, RBI. Bohm: 3 for 4. Stott: 1 for 5, 3 RBI, HR. RPs: Nelson, Sanchez, Knebel (W). Errors: Hoskins (throwing), Stott (fielding).

Storylines: This is what happens when you play the kids — they do amazing things like hit their first career walk-off home run to clinch a series sweep. Bryce Harper’s sixth career home run tied the game in the eighth and Bryson Stott’s second career home run lifted the Phillies to a dramatic come-from-behind win.

Injury Watch: Nick Maton was placed on the 10-day IL with a right shoulder strain. Johan Camargo left the game in the ninth inning with a right knee injury. Didi Gregorius made his return to the field.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 3-0

Game 55 (W) - Phillies 3, Brewers 2

Box: Suarez: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER 5 K. Hoskins: 2 for 5. Harper: 1 for 3, RBI. Castellanos: 2 for 4. Bohm: 1 for 4, RBI, HR. Vierling: 1 for 1, RBI, HR. RPs: Brogdon (W), Knebel (S).

Storylines: Coming into this game, Brewers closer Josh Hader needed only one more scoreless inning to set a consecutive scoreless record in the majors. Alec Bohm had other plans. Bohm and Vierling’s solo homers in the top of the ninth inning tied, and then won, the game for the Phillies. Corey Knebel tried his best to follow in Hader’s blown save footsteps with three walks in the bottom of the ninth, but he got Pablo Reyes to strike out to end the game and preserve the save.

Injury watch: Prior to the game, the Phillies made the following moves — Camargo to the 10-day IL; Wheeler to the Paternity List; Vierling and Kingery recalled/selected from Lehigh Valley.

Photo of the Game:

Game 56 (W) - Phillies 10, Brewers 0

Box: Nola (W): 8 IP, 4 H, 6 K. Schwarber: 4 for 5, 2 RBI. Hoskins: 1 for 5, 2 RBI, HR. Harper: 1 for 5, 3 RBI, HR. Herrera: 1 for 3, RBI, HR. Stott: 4 for 4, 2 RBI, HR. RPs: Bellatti. Errors: Realmuto (throwing).

Storylines: For the second time this week, a Phillies starter went eight innings with five or fewer hits and no earned runs, and for the second time this week the Phillies’ offense exploded for ten runs — most of which from homers. Bryson Stott hit the third of his career, and Hoskins, Herrera, and Harper added on. And don’t forget to take a bow, Aaron Nola! Nola apparently heard that all of the All Star buzz in Philly is surrounding Harper and Wheeler and doesn’t want anyone to forget about him. This performance was certainly All Star-worthy!

Photo of the Game

Game 57 (W) - Phillies 8, Brewers 3

Box: Eflin: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, HR. Schwarber: 1 for 5, 2 RBI, HR, 3 K. Harper: 2 for 5, RBI. HR, 2 K. Castellanos: 1 for 2, 2 BB. Gregorius: 3 for 5, double, triple, RBI. RPs: Nelson, Brogdon, Dominguez (W), Familia, Norwood.

Storylines: Break out the brooms for the second series in a row! The Phillies completed the sweep against the Brewers with yet another explosion from the offense. Didi Gregorius was the star of the game and was just the homer away from hitting for the cycle. Harper and Schwarber both hit their 15th homers of the season, and Herrera hit one as well. Zach Eflin only lasted four innings, which was nerve-wracking. But the bullpen, especially Seranthony Dominguez, was outstanding.

Photo of the Game:

Series: Phillies sweep 3-0

Moment of the Week:

Poll What’s the most memorable moment from this week? Phillies fire Girardi

Harper’s grand slam

Stott’s 1st walk-off

Bohm ruins Hader’s scoreless streak

Phillies win 10-0... twice

Question of the Week:

Rob Thomson told the Philadelphia Inquirer that he’s going to stick with Corey Knebel as the Phillies’ closer. Knebel has appeared in 24 games so far this season (24 IP). 13 of his appearances have been save situations, three of which he’s blown. He’s currently sporting a 3.38 ERA with 19 hits, 9 earned runs, 14 walks (plus 2 intentional walks), and 22 strikeouts. His ERA+ is 121 and his WHIP is 1.375. The Question: Is Corey Knebel a reliable closer? Is Thomson making the right decision sticking with him? If not, who in the Phillies bullpen could/should take the position?

