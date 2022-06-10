Phillies MLR 6/9/22: Yikes! Threshers get no-hit

Omaha 12, Lehigh Valley 3

Ricardo Sanchez - 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, HR, 5 GB, 3 FB

Francisco Morales - 0.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB

Darick Hall - 0 for 3, R, BB

Yairo Munoz - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Big ol’ yikes for this game. Hate to see Morales slip back into Old Morales as I know most of us remain hopeful he could be a James Norwood replacement.

Reading 1, Altoona 0

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 3, BB, K

Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, 2 K

We were denied a Logan O’Hoppe homer, but the Fightin’s pitching (in a bullpen game) combined to complete a two-hitter to shutout Altoona. The only run scored was in the bottom of the 9th where Reading scored the walk-off run via a wild pitch. Fun!

Hudson Valley 15, Jersey Shore 1

Cristian Hernandez - 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, 5 GB, 2 FB

Jared Carr - 1 for 4, 2B, K

Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, BB, K

Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 K

Casey Martin - 1 for 4, CS (throwing error)

Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 4, 2 K

Baron Radcliff - 0 for 3, 2 K

Freylin Minyety - 0 for 3, K (throwing error)

Uziel Viloria - 1 for 3, HR, 2 K

Another big ol’ yikes. Hudson Valley put up a 10-run spot in a 5-0 game and put the game well out of reach. The BlueClaws lone run came in the 8th inning with Uziel Viloria’s 2nd HR of the season.

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 0

Kent Emanuel - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 GB, 2 FB

Ryan Sherriff - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, HBP

Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 4, K

Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 4, K

Jamari Baylor - 0 for 3

The final big ol’ yikes of the evening as Clearwater is no-hit with a combined pitching effort from Bradenton. The only other notes were the rehabbing Kent Emanuel and Ryan Sherriff who are both on the Phillies 40-man roster and the 60 day IL. Once both are healthy it will be interesting to see if there are any shakeups in the major league bullpen.