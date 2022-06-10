 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Phillies MLR 6/9/22: Yikes! Threshers get no-hit

Kent Emanuel and Ryan Sherriff rehab.

By Jay Polinsky
/ new
MLB: MAY 21 Astros at Rangers Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Omaha 12, Lehigh Valley 3

Ricardo Sanchez - 4.2 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, HR, 5 GB, 3 FB
Francisco Morales - 0.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB
Darick Hall - 0 for 3, R, BB
Yairo Munoz - 2 for 4, 2B, RBI

Big ol’ yikes for this game. Hate to see Morales slip back into Old Morales as I know most of us remain hopeful he could be a James Norwood replacement.

Reading 1, Altoona 0

Jhailyn Ortiz - 1 for 3, BB, K
Logan O’Hoppe - 0 for 4, 2 K

We were denied a Logan O’Hoppe homer, but the Fightin’s pitching (in a bullpen game) combined to complete a two-hitter to shutout Altoona. The only run scored was in the bottom of the 9th where Reading scored the walk-off run via a wild pitch. Fun!

Hudson Valley 15, Jersey Shore 1

Cristian Hernandez - 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 3 K, HR, 5 GB, 2 FB
Jared Carr - 1 for 4, 2B, K
Ethan Wilson - 0 for 3, BB, K
Johan Rojas - 1 for 4, 2B, 2 K
Casey Martin - 1 for 4, CS (throwing error)
Carlos De La Cruz - 0 for 4, 2 K
Baron Radcliff - 0 for 3, 2 K
Freylin Minyety - 0 for 3, K (throwing error)
Uziel Viloria - 1 for 3, HR, 2 K

Another big ol’ yikes. Hudson Valley put up a 10-run spot in a 5-0 game and put the game well out of reach. The BlueClaws lone run came in the 8th inning with Uziel Viloria’s 2nd HR of the season.

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 0

Kent Emanuel - 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, 3 GB, 2 FB
Ryan Sherriff - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K, HBP
Jadiel Sanchez - 0 for 4, K
Marcus Lee Sang - 0 for 4, K
Jamari Baylor - 0 for 3

The final big ol’ yikes of the evening as Clearwater is no-hit with a combined pitching effort from Bradenton. The only other notes were the rehabbing Kent Emanuel and Ryan Sherriff who are both on the Phillies 40-man roster and the 60 day IL. Once both are healthy it will be interesting to see if there are any shakeups in the major league bullpen.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...