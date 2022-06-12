Gamethread 6/12: Diamondbacks at Phillies

Looking for their tenth win in a row, the Phillies take on the Diamondbacks, hoping to secure a few more days over .500.
Here are the lineups. For the Phillies:
Happy Sunday, friends! #RingTheBell— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 12, 2022
: @NBCSPhilly
: @SportsRadioWIP
: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/R4ySi37oiH
For the Diamondbacks:
Game 62. pic.twitter.com/hM782SeH7g— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) June 12, 2022
Let’s talk about it.
