If you’re gonna go down, might as well go all the way down: Diamondbacks 13, Phillies 1

The Phillies weren’t going to win forever. The Rob Thomson era was going to eventually feel a few losses in its tenure, but the vibe that they were putting out during the winning streak just felt completely different.

Today, it all left.

The energy in the park was palpable when Ranger Suarez took the mound in the first, the fans anticipating another victory, but it all but evaporated in that first inning. It first started to drop when Suarez went 0-2 on Jordan Luplow to start the game, then lost him to a walk. It changed to annoyance when Alec Bohm grabbed a ground ball with runners on first and second, didn’t tag the runner going to third, then threw to second too late, thereby allowing all runners to reach base safely. Finally, the good vibes from that winning streak completely dissipated when Pavin Smith hit a one out ground ball back to Suarez, who threw home to J.T. Realmuto....who dropped it.

Brutal early error for the Phillies. pic.twitter.com/h2ap0eoDKg — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 12, 2022

Suarez would eventually need 40 pitches to get out of that first inning, giving Arizona a 3-0 lead. The Phillies’ offense was stunted by the opener from the Diamondbacks, not getting anything off of Kyle Nelson or Luke Weaver, the follower, until the fourth inning when Bohm atoned a bit for his error with a ringing single into center that scored Didi Gregorius and made it 3-1.

Alec Bohm with a 2 out RBI single! pic.twitter.com/M0OGqC0iS8 — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) June 12, 2022

Even though the Diamondbacks got that run back in the fifth, the game was still very much undecided in the bottom of that inning when the Phillies loaded the bases with one out. That brought up the struggling Nick Castellanos to face reliever Noe Ramirez.

Now, normally, this is a situation that might favor the Phillies. Two of their better hitters (at least, talent-wise) were due up in Castellanos and Realmuto. However, their season struggles were encapsulated in their at bats as they each went down swinging to end the threat, and though we didn’t know it at the time, the game.

Noé Ramirez came in with the bases loaded and one out and he's fired up after punching out Nick Castellanos and JT Realmuto! pic.twitter.com/hUjXZFEf7s — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 12, 2022

That’s because the floodgates opened up and the Phillies’ relievers couldn’t find the strikezone.

Nick Nelson, who relieved Suarez, started out the sixth decently, working a walk in between retiring two batters, but hit Luplow with a pitch, gave up a RBI single to Josh Rojas, walked Ketel Marte, then allowed a two-run single to Christian Walker that ended his day. Andrew Bellatti came up, walked two batters to let in a run before finally ending the inning with Arizona in front, 8-1.

The rest of it was depressing to watch. Jose Alvarado, freshly returned from Lehigh Valley, showed why that might be his best spot, allowing two runs on two walks and two hits in his inning of work. James Norwood, who might need to be replaced on the current roster, allowed two runs of his own, his on three hits and two walks. Garrett Stubbs pitched the ninth, which was cool, except he gave up a solo home run that put the final nail in the coffin of the nine game win streak.

In the end, the best thing that happened in the game was that it ended. It dragged on and on, never really feeling like it would end, but when it did, the hopes of a double digit win streak ended with it. It’s just one game, so hopefully the Phillies got all of their suckitude out in this one game and they’ll start a new one tomorrow.